Perfectly green grass at parks and the timely upkeep of other city outdoor areas were in a way victims of the COVID-19 pandemic public health restrictions, which led to an understaffed City of Cody parks department.
However, parks and rec director Rick Manchester said staff are working to get parks watered and opening more facilities, even if they don’t have the same level of staffing as in the past due to budget cuts.
He said they haven’t been able to even turn a lot of the sprinklers on due to the staffing issue but by the end of the month that should change.
One bright spot is the new splash pad at Mentock Park, which opened briefly last fall, was turned on Saturday for the summer.
Manchester said the splash pad will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. each day.
“I’m hoping we can keep it open,” Manchester said.
The small staff has a lot to keep up with.
The city’s parks and pathways system includes more than 25 developed parks and more than eight miles of developed trails, along with numerous landscaped areas and eight ballfields the parks division oversees and maintains.
Manchester said it helps the overstretched staff that they don’t have to worry as much about the ballfields with rec youth softball and baseball having been canceled.
While the American Legion Baseball teams are playing, the league has an agreement with the city where it is able to handle all of the upkeep aside from mowing the grass.
The four-person, full-time parks staff also has to maintain an irrigation system with more than 50 individual systems, most with multiple zones, lines, sprinkler heads and control boards.
In a Facebook post explaining the issues last week, the City said several things have led to the condition of the City parks and landscape areas. Drier spring weather, irrigation systems with multiple repairs, retirement of two long-time employees, one position not filled, staff out on medical leave and the pandemic required staff to adjust schedules to take time off to provide day care and virtual school support to children.
The small staff is working to address the higher usage parks first, thus resulting in some of the individual neighborhood or smaller parks and those residents feeling neglected, as was clear when a video of one smaller park and its brown grass was shared on Facebook.
“The city staff will continue to work toward getting these parks up to the standard citizens are accustomed to, but it will take some time,” the city posted.
