The Cody Country Chamber of Commerce is starting “Work-Ready Boot Camp” this month to train youth workers ages 14-18 on the soft skills they need to be successful in the workplace.
It promises to be a big help for Cody business owners, many of whom have relied heavily on younger workers due to less applications from adult workers.
Classes begin Wednesday and continue for six weeks.
In this program, local business owners will teach a weekly 2-hour class on the following topics:
• Customer Service
• Active Listening
• Workplace Etiquette
• Time Management
• Coping with Stress
• Problem Solving
The final class will be on Wednesday, May 18th.
“This class is great for kids who are seeking their first job, kids who have worked before, and kids who already have a job lined up,” chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich said. “These aren’t just work skills, they are life skills.”
Students can list Work-Ready Boot Camp on their resumes and there will be an opportunity for job matching of students with Chamber businesses.
Classes will take place in the evening and pizza will be provided at every class, so busy students will still be able to attend after practice or other activities. The course is currently offered at no cost to students.
Hoebelheinrich said its a way for the chamber to support its members and move the needle on workforce issues that have been holding Cody businesses back.
The hope is that this will help the young people of Cody get more engaged in the workplace and become valuable contributors wherever they work.
Interested parents and students can apply at codychamber.org/work-ready-boot-camp/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.