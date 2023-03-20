A recent effort to bring a pair of cannabis-related measures to the voters of Wyoming on the 2024 ballot has failed, but Park County supporters of the measures are still optimistic about a statewide shift in attitudes surrounding the drug.
“To get almost 50,000 signatures on each of the initiatives is historic,” said Park County resident Bennett Sondeno, the director of the Wyoming chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “No other signature-gathering initiative for this issue in this state has garnered so much support. That’s historic and it shows the hunger in this state to have access to cannabis. This effort might not have been the leap we wanted, but it is still a step forward.”
Carrie Satterwhite, a Ralston resident who led signature-collecting efforts in Park County and across the state, agreed with Sondeno.
“It used to be that you couldn’t even say the word ‘cannabis’ in this state,” she said. “People would be in shock almost. Now, it’s turning around the other way. I think we’re winning the war, even though we lost this battle.”
The ballot effort, which was being circulated by the Libertarian Party and NORML, would have placed two initiatives on the 2024 general election ballot. The first initiative would establish a medical cannabis program for patients in the state and the other would decriminalize the personal possession of 4 ounces or less of cannabis.
There are a variety of requirements that the groups needed to meet in order to get the measures on the ballot. The first is that 41,776 signatures need to be collected statewide for each measure. NORML easily surpassed that goal with 48,687 signatures collected for the medical initiative and 47,426 signatures collected for the decriminalization initiative.
However, the group was also required to collect signatures from 15% of the voting public in at least 16 of the state’s 23 counties, Sondeno said. The group passed the 15% threshold in 14 counties — including Park County, Sondeno said — but was two counties away from meeting its goal.
“It’s so hard to have missed it by so few counties, knowing how much the people — and how many people — want this,” Sondeno said.
Still, the signature collection efforts over the past 18 months have convinced both Sondeno and Satterwhite that the appetite for change in cannabis laws is growing statewide. Satterwhite collected roughly 3,500 signatures in Park County alone.
“It feels pretty good,” Satterwhite said. “It’s nice that people are willing to put their name on a piece of paper to support this. That wasn’t always the case.”
This shift in support for cannabis legalization and regulation correlates with a series of University of Wyoming polls, which have seen support increase by 17% from 2014 to 2020. The most recent of these polls in 2020 found 54% of Wyoming residents in support.
Sondeno said that, while his group lost this battle, they will continue to fight for changes to cannabis laws. He noted that the Wyoming Legislature has identified both medical cannabis and decriminalization of the drug as potential topics for the interim session, and expressed hope the topic could be discussed in its next general session in 2025.
“Hopefully, the results of these efforts will make it undeniable to our legislators that this is something the people of Wyoming want,” Sondeno said. “I truly believe that the support is there and a ballot measure will get passed at some point, and I think it would really benefit our Legislators to get ahead of this issue and get something passed before it comes to the people.”
Meanwhile, NORML is already considering its next signature-collection effort, Sondeno said.
The required number of signatures for a petition is based on participation in the previous election, Sondeno said, and the numbers required for this most recent effort were at an all-time high due to the turnout in the 2020 presidential election. The number of signatures required in the next effort would be based on 2022 midterm election participation, which would be significantly smaller.
“I don’t really think it’s a question of ‘Will it get done?’” Sondeno said. “It’s just a question of when.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.