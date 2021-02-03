It’s been an unusually dry and warm winter so far in the Cody area – as the start of the week clearly show – and even with a burst of cold and snow later this week, the trend doesn’t look to change too much.
“We can still luck out and get a good pattern of weather,” said Riverton-based National Weather Service forecaster Micah Hulm. “A lot of our forecasts are showing drier, warmer end of season. We would need the right setup with multiple storms.”
NWS forecasters have been observing a La Niña weather pattern this winter that, among other impacts, can limit precipitation.
“Many of the systems we normally get aren’t hitting us,” Hulm said. “We have more of a drier weather pattern.”
He said the region will more than likely feel the effects of the dry weather pattern into the summer.
La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. According to NWS, typically, La Niña events occur every 3-5 years or so, but on occasion can occur over successive years. La Niña represents the cool phase of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation cycle.
During a La Niña event, the changes in Pacific Ocean temperatures affect the patterns of tropical rainfall from Indonesia to the west coast of South America. These changes in tropical rainfall patterns affect weather patterns throughout the world. These effects are usually strongest during the winter months when the jet stream is strongest over the United States.
A warm winter day in the Big Horn Basin also often leads to higher winds, Hulm said, because the foothills may still be much colder. The steep change in temperature can cause stronger winds.
For those who prefer lots of snow with their Northwest Wyoming winters, all hope is not lost. Possible snow is forecast for the remainder with a low temperature of 0 on Friday night.
“Last year we were well behind in the Wind Rivers until February, March and then they caught up at the end,” Hulm said. “And last year we were also in a slight La Niña pattern when we caught up.”
