There were 100 Cody residents with active cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin updated the coronavirus case numbers early Monday, three days after the Wyoming Department of Health reported 110 new cases in Park County.
Most of the county’s 904 cases have recovered, but there were still 165 active cases in the county at the start of the day Monday.
After a spike in wastewater testing the rate decreased slightly to 6.5% while Powell’s rose to 2.5%.
The county’s rate of tests that come back positive is 3.2%, below the state average of 5.1%.
Thursday the Wyoming Department of Health announced a fundamental change in contact tracing. There were 2,000 new cases diagnosed in Wyoming last week. With 5-6 contacts per lab-confirmed case, this involves 10,000 to 12,000 phone calls and the contact tracers just can’t keep up.
Billin said contact tracing will now prioritize contacting lab confirmed cases to facilitate appropriate isolation. Lab confirmed cases are now asked to contact their own close contacts. Close contacts are now asked to self quarantine and may consult the WDH website for guidance with links such as:
• What to do if you test positive for COVID-19.
• When to start and end isolation.
• What to do if you are exposed to COVID-19.
• When to start and end quarantine.
• Learn about free COVID-19 testing.
• How COVID-19 spreads.
• What to do if you are sick.
• What is quarantine?
• What is contact tracing?
• What is a close contact?
Public health will continue to issue isolation orders. Those who need documentation of the need to quarantine for school or work may contact the Wyoming Department of Health, (307) 777-7656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.