Park County prosecutors will be seeking life imprisonment for a Cody sex offender who has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor.
This news was delivered during a September arraignment hearing for Brannon Aune, 28. Aune had his probation revoked in Sheridan County after being arrested on June 3 by Cody police. He is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Aune's case although now in Park County district court, will be heard by Hot Springs County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield, as Judge Bill Simpson has a conflict in interest in the case because of his past involvement with the Aune family.
Aune, a Cody resident, was serving 10 years supervised probation for a 2018 third degree sexual assault sentence in Sheridan County. In this case, Aune attempted to rape a female when she had gone to Aune’s house in Sheridan County for a babysitting interview in 2017.
