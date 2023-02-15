The Cody City Council has found no wrongdoing by Harold Musser in bidding on the .87 acre lot, previously owned by the Yellowstone Regional Airport, despite their concerns last week about awarding the property to Musser Bros. Inc.
The council members discussed the issue again at their Feb. 14 work session, addressing some of the concerns they expressed during their Feb. 7 meeting.
Those concerns included how the sale of the property benefited the city, whether the appraised value of the land was too low and whether Musser, who currently serves on the YRA board, had knowledge beforehand of the other applicant’s bid The land, named Benny’s Place Minor #2 Subdivision, sits between the Park County Animal Shelter and Cody KOA campground. It was relinquished by the Federal Aviation Administration, listed as surplus property and advertised for sale to the highest bidder in December of last year.
The general consensus reached at the work session was Musser did nothing illegal, but that the optics of the situation looked bad.
“The elephant in the room is this doesn’t look good,” council member Lee Ann Reiter said. “Because the board that decided to sell it is the same board that set the bid and we had a board member bid on it.”
According to Reiter, who said she contacted numerous YRA officials, the consensus from the YRA board was that Musser had no knowledge of Cody KOA’s bid beforehand.
“I called every single YRA board member along with director [Aaron] Buck asking, ‘Was there ever any discussion of what the bid was going to be?’” Reiter said. “The consistent answer was ‘no’ because we didn’t know what they were going to bid.”
Council member Don Shreve agreed with Reiter on the optics of the bid.
“The elephant in the room is the optics,” he said.
But, upon being provided more information, Shreve said he felt better about it.
“It was in the newspaper. Everybody had a shot at it,” he said. “I don’t think [Musser] did anything wrong.”
Council vice president Emily Swett also agreed.
“He went through the process as he felt he should have. He did not break the law,” she said. “I don’t love the optics, but as somebody who is on a number of boards for things that I’m interested in and passionate about ... I don’t think we should prevent people from being able to go about their business.”
Council member Jerry Fritz added that the bid had been advertised for all to see.
“It was out for public attention and public bid, and everybody who read that newspaper had a right to go in there and put a bid on it,” he said. “I don’t see that anything was done inappropriately ... so I’d have a hard time not granting the property to the highest bidder.”
Since it was a work session, the council made no formal decision on the issue, but council member Kelly Tamblyn noted, “No matter what we do, somebody is going to feel slighted.”
But she said the council’s role should be in deciding whether to award the property to the highest bidder rather than debate the issue further.
“In my opinion, the previous city council went through all this and approved it,” Tamblyn said. “Our focus should be on whether or not we accept the bids.”
Though the council reached a consensus on Musser’s bid, some council members said it was a lesson for the future.
“I feel like we need to tighten up the way our boards are behaving in public, especially when we are put into these positions to represent the public,” Reiter said.
Shreve said the YRA board be mindful the next time it accepts bids.
“The YRA board is doing a great job,” he said. “I would just ask that all our boards be mindful of the optics and what that could look like to the citizens.”
The council will make an official decision on whether to award the land to the highest bidder during its Feb. 21 meeting.
