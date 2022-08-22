Fire
Buy Now

A fire occurred at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Sunday, destroying most of the home and the vehicle sitting in front of it.

 MORGAN PHILLIPS

A home in Green Acres Mobile Home Park was determined to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.