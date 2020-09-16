Activity on the The Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park has increased slightly with warm temperatures.
The fire continues to hold heat and potential for increased growth remains, Park officials said in a Tuesday update. Low relative humidity along with warm temperatures could cause the fire to become more active in the next few days.
Smoke and a widespread haze may be visible in the area through the end of the week as smoke from the fire mixes with smoke from the West Coast. The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb could close if smoke or fire impede the movement of traffic or the road becomes unsafe to drive.
Efforts to create a buffer between the fire and structures will focus on the Old Faithful residential area and other utility infrastructure.
Fire activity in the western United States has created high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.
All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.
