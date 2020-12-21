CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming has one of the worst rates of workplace-related deaths in the country, with the number of fatalities over three times the national average. New data published on occupational fatalities by the state’s Department of Workforce Services shows the troubling trend has continued to persist.
The number of fatalities inched up last year. In 2019, 32 workers died while on the job, an increase of one death compared to 2018. The majority of deaths, 65%, were a result of transportation incidents, including “highway crashes, pedestrian vehicular incidents, aircraft incidents and water vehicle incidents.” The most deaths happened in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors.
