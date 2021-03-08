A man was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to child endangerment.
Per his plea agreement, his original felony charge for child abuse was reduced to the misdemeanor charge.
Juan Marquez, 38, was arrested in August after the victim’s grandmother reported Marquez had punched a 13-year-old minor 10-20 times in the arm and smashed the victim’s face into the outside of a vehicle. The grandmother said this was in response to the victim telling Marquez they did not know how to drive the vehicle when he requested they take him to Powell.
The victim had bruising consistent with these allegations.
“The bruising was very obvious,” said Allen Cooper, a deputy with the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
When dropping the victim off at their grandmothers, he threatened the victim to not report anything about the incidents.
Cooper viewed text messages from Marquez apologizing for his actions after the fact.
Marquez was arrested in July and served 56 days in Park County Detention Center initially.
Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Marquez in Park County District Court Jan. 6.
He was also assessed one year of unsupervised probation and $400 in court fees.
Marquez has an extensive criminal history including battery, unlawful contact and violation of a protection order.
After spending a significant portion of his life in Powell, Marquez was living in Idaho until recently returning.
His father, John Marquez, was sentenced in Park County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, getting sentenced to 25-35 years in the state penitentiary in 2017.
“I had some issues in a case that involved my father, pretty big case, so that’s why I left here,” Juan Marquez said during his September arraignment hearing.
