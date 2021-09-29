A total of 20 black-footed ferrets were introduced into the wild last week after a life spent in captivity. The ferrets were released on private land in Meeteetse, where Wyoming Game and Fish has been attempting to nurture a historic ferret recovery site for the last five years with mixed success.
“When we first introduced them, it immediately seemed to be doing well,” Zack Walker, G&F nongame supervisor said. “Then we had the plague and the population went down.”
Since 2016, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and G&F have been releasing the endangered species in Meeteetse, the same location where the believed-to-be extinct animal was discovered 40 years ago. The mammal is one of the most endangered in North America, with only 1,200 existing in 2013. G&F and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have partnerships with the Lazy BV and Pitchfork ranches to release the prairie-dog hunters on their land.
“Much of what we’ve been able to accomplish for ferrets is due to their considerable support, of which we’re grateful and appreciative,” Walker said.
The ferrets were raised at the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Carr, Colo. In order to graduate from the facility into the wild, each ferret has to prove it can kill a prairie dog.
The 10 female and 10 male ferrets will have to overcome some tough odds on their road to reproduction and success during their short, 4-5 year lives. Walker said bubonic plague has decimated the ferret population in Meeteetse, with only one ferret still remaining in 2020 despite 19 being released there the year before. Typically, there are 4-6 ferrets living in this community, much lower than the 35 ferret baseline determined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
“We’re working on better techniques and getting the plague under control,” Walker said.
Also a threat to the ferrets are badgers, owls, drought and an inconsistent prairie dog population.
Walker said 35 ferrets were released in 2016. G&F has been releasing ferrets in the Shirley Basin near Casper for about 20 years and released 10 more males there on Tuesday. This more than 11,000-acre ferret area has experienced much more success than the 4,000-acre Meeteetse zone, due to the ferrets being much more spread out and less susceptible to disease, Walker said. There, Walker said staff knows of at least 24-26 ferrets.
“We’re almost positive we’re under-sampling,” he said.
To track the ferrets, Walker and his staff spend three nights a week for multiple weeks working through the night to find them. Staff use a spotlight to find their distinctive, bright-green eyes peering back in the night.
“Those are identifiable from all other species,” he said.
When they see the neon glow, they set a trap at the ferret’s burrow. Once captured, the ferrets are vaccinated for distemper and plague and are marked so staff know to not bother them again.
G&F Commissioner Ashlee Lundvall of Powell attended the Meeteetse release.
“It was an honor to participate in the black-footed ferret release,” she said in a G&F press release. “I was so thankful that my daughter, Addison, was able to join me and experience the thrill of seeing these amazing creatures headed back to their natural habitat. This is a side of conservation that I want her, and those of her generation, to see and be part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.