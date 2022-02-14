A case involving the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the Cody Eagles Club has been bound over to Fifth District Court.
At a preliminary hearing Feb. 2, circuit court Judge Joey Darrah denied a motion to dismiss the case against Andrew Kalenak and bound it over. Kalenak is charged with felony theft of more than $1,000 from the Eagles Club.
His wife, attorney Bethia Kalenak, is representing him and argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to show he had stolen more than $1,000, the minimum to be considered a felony.
“The only thing I heard in the affidavit was charity money, and that amounts to $900. Given we don’t know how many envelopes he took, we can’t even get to that,” she said. “We may barely reach a misdemeanor if we can come up with more evidence.”
Darrah disagreed and sided with the state and special prosecutor Diana Bennett. She argued that because Andrew Kalenak was seen on security camera taking envelopes of money from the safe, estimated at more than $5,000 by club leaders, was enough probable cause to proceed to trial.
“Between the video equipment, envelopes he had, that’s probable cause for at least $1,000,” Bennett said.
During the hearing, Cody Police Sgt. Beau Egger recounted his investigation that began in early December when he was called to the club after trustees were alerted by the security system and noticed a security camera and hard drive had been stolen.
Egger said trustees had suspected money was being stolen, but until then were trying to do the investigation internally before giving evidence to the police.
Bethia Kalenak said her husband couldn’t have stolen the camera equipment as he was home with her the night it was reported stolen. She also said during the hearing that he had not been fired as a bartender at the club. However, Egger had said he had been made aware that Kalenak’s employment had ended.
Egger said the camera and hard drive were valued at a combined $500. The bulk of the roughly $5,000 Andrew Kalenak is alleged to have stolen is from cash kept in a safe from various events, meals, a charity fund and a card game. Egger said trustees estimated the amount based on the events that had occurred over the six-week period after they noticed missing money and the average of how much money they had collected from those events in the past.
“We understand it’s an estimate, and it would be wise of them to have some better bookkeeping, more exact numbers, and I’m sure they’ve changed how they’re doing things,” Bennett said. “Court has to consider how accurate those amounts can be. But (Kalenak) was caught stealing on video, nobody else was.”
Egger said the club leadership closed for a couple of weeks in January to evaluate their processes, including money management and make improvements, especially since there are many new members.
Bethia Kalenak questioned how the court could have enough probable cause when the alleged theft figures were just estimates, and also brought up another club employee who was seen on one of the videos from the new security system looking around the office with Kalenak.
“Has she been arrested?” Bethia Kalenak asked.
Egger said the other employee had not been arrested and that she had initially agreed to come in for questioning, but had changed her mind and hired attorney Nick Beduhn first before she came in to talk to the police.
Andrew Kalenak and the woman were seen in the security video looking around an office at the Eagles. Egger said Eagles trustees guessed the two were looking for a key to unlock the Queen of Hearts box, which is locked separately and contains funds from a regular card game.
“The court does acknowledge an incomplete investigation here and more needs to be done,” Darrah said. “Mr. Kalenak was seen trying to access the Queen of Hearts box, when he had no reason to do that. There’s no evidence he stole video equipment or had anything to do that. But he’s the only one seen on video trying to access the Queen of Hearts box, and doing something with money in envelopes. The court acknowledges a pretty close call in this case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.