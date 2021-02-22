A couple of downtown establishments are changing names and business elements, while holding on to ownership and a commitment to high standards.
Sagebrush 307 owner Joseph Eyad, who rebranded from Il Padrino, held a soft opening last week and will open fully in March, while Juniper owner Michele Prevost was approved by Cody Planning and Zoning last week to change the facade on her building as she rebrands to Proprietess.
Eyad said while the name and much of the menu is new, the quality and execution of the food and solid service remains, while Prevost said while her renovations will allow her to do more, the new business still has a carefully curated selection of alcoholic beverages.
Eyad, a 35-year certified executive chef, said after three years in Cody and having gone through the economic issues of a COVID-19-disrupted year, he has a solid understanding of what people in Cody like and thus changed his menu from Italian to Western, keeping some favorites from Il Padrino but trading others for steaks and Rocky Mountain oysters.
While he won’t be serving completely unique foods in this Western tourist town, he said he’ll stand out with his fresh, often local ingredients, his execution of dishes and his service.
“We’re definitely looking forward to it, its been a good change,” he said.
Prevost said her name change – Proprietress means simply female owner – was sparked by the pandemic.
“COVID has ushered in some serious challenges for hospitality businesses,” she said. “All of my friends and industry peers have had to be innovative and adapt to ever changing guidelines to provide safe service and remain profitable. I am fortunate that the boutique retail shop area of my business has always been the backbone. My focus is on improving the already lovingly curated assortment of wines, craft beers, spirits, fine foods and gifts.”
She too is adding more local in her focus with regional goods for sale in what has become primarily a retail business after most recently being more a craft cocktail-focused bar offering small plates.
“My staff and I take a lot of pride in providing exceptional customer service,” Prevost said. “We live for the challenge of finding the perfect wine to pair with the dinner you are preparing or helping you select the perfect gift for a loved one.”
She is remodeling the bar area to be used for classes and tastings – cocktails returning in the future – and she’s remodeling the back patio, what she describes as the “crown jewel” of the business, as a picnic area where patrons can enjoy what they’ve just bought, maybe drinks and a charcuterie board, and on special occasions listen to live music.
“Providing a wonderful hospitality experience has been a moving target during COVID,” she said. “My staff and I are looking forward to adapting and tailoring our offerings in the future to ensure that all our guests are safe and have a wonderful time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.