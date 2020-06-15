Even with few restrictions left in place on normal life due to the coronavirus, the Sheridan VA still hasn’t opened its Cody clinic for regular business.
The clinic, run by contractor Valor Healthcare, has been closed to patient visits since early April. Guidelines for increased social distancing and other protective measures were put in place, but nothing that required the clinic shut its doors entirely as an essential service.
Sheridan VA spokesperson Kristina Miller said the clinic closed after weighing the costs and benefits of keeping it open, based on the knowledge of the disease available at the time. The VA determined the risk to the veterans to be too great to remain open.
A notice posted on the door of the clinic says that face-to-face appointments have been suspended due to “concerns of COVID-19” and that the clinic needed to do so to “best protect [patients] and our staff.” Last week, Park County confirmed just its fifth case of the virus.
“From a county health standpoint, we’re encouraging businesses to reopen,” said Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin. “There are no guidelines at the state or county level that would require [the VA clinic] to be closed at this point.”
Cody Regional Health and Powell Valley Healthcare have both brought back most normal services.
Veterans unable to go to Sheridan for care have instead been going to the emergency room, Billin said. Also an ER doctor, he said that the emergency room is not the place for them to get the kind of care they need, and that if COVID-19 is a concern, going to the ER carries more risk for them.
“VA patients tend to have more chronic health problems,” Billin said, “(chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), high blood pressure. If they go to the ER to get treated, they’re more likely to come in contact with other people who are sick.”
The American Heart Association said that high blood pressure may make people more susceptible to COVID-19 and that if they do catch the virus, it can make the symptoms worse. Clinic operator Valor Healthcare could not be reached for comment for this story.
Miller said that patients were still able to communicate with their doctors via video conferencing. She also said that the clinic in Afton reopened last week, and that they are planning on reopening two more this week.
The VA is investigating issues about Valor Healthcare, and there is not yet a timeline for when the Cody clinic will reopen for face-to-face appointments.
