In-person care at the Cody VA Clinic will be paused for one additional week, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a Sheridan VA news release.
All impacted veterans who had scheduled face-to-face appointments during this time will be notified and will have the option of a virtual (phone or video) appointment or a rescheduled in-person appointment.
According to the release, clinic staff look forward to resuming safe in-person care. Veterans with questions may call (307) 587-4015.
