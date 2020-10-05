Norm Sedig has seen a thing or two in 35 years of working for the Cody School District. A teacher for 29 years at all levels and a coach for 35, Sedig, now retired, wants to bring more “dignity” to the Cody School Board.
“First and foremost, voters need to understand that I am not a one-issue, ax-to-grind candidate,” Sedig said. “I want an active role in our community and our schools, [to] learn more about the school district, how it operates, be involved in the decision-making.”
Sedig wants to help guide the district through an upcoming budget shortfall, reduce achievement gaps and try to help students get more of a voice on the board.
To help address the looming budget cuts, Sedig had a handful of suggestions focused on reimagining school administration while maintaining a high quality of education for the students.
“I’ve always felt we could consolidate administrators,” Sedig said. “I think one superintendent could run Powell, Meeteetse, and Cody … I think it would work. We might put a little more money on gas, going from Powell to Meeteetse to Cody.”
Sedig also suggested folding the responsibilities of the activities director in with an assistant principal or the assistant superintendent, noting that the move could save the district $100,000 per year, but “only as a last resort.”
Another cost-saving measure he suggested was to move the district to a four-day school week, add an extra hour to the school day and schedule all the activities for Fridays and Saturdays.
“Big Horn schools have been doing this for 20-some years and have great success,” he said in an email.
Sedig is an advocate for change on the board, but wouldn’t say why.
“I hope to be an all-around candidate,” Sedig said. “I have a willingness to support local students, the competence to make the right decisions, a strong ability to listen and a commitment to improving the quality of education in Cody.”
If elected, Sedig wants to work as a team with the board and the superintendent.
“I know it’s a hard position, a tough position,” Sedig said. “I want to work with other members as team, and the superintendent, which has to happen. We owe that to the community and the kids.”
