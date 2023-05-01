Two years after construction began, the Northwest Rural Water District is wrapping up a project that upgrades existing equipment on the South Fork to ensure quality service for both new and existing customers.
The $1 million project replaces and upgrades equipment nearing the end of its life in three South Fork pump stations, along with two control valve stations and one pressure reducing station, NRWD Manager Tony Rutherford said. The existing equipment dates back to the 1990s.
“Most of the infrastructure we currently rely on is 30 years old,” he said. “It’s starting to show some age and needs to be replaced. But we really wanted to make sure we were not just replacing vital equipment, but upgrading it with better pumps and motors to meet bigger demands in the future.”
Throughout the design process, the district worked with project engineers — DOWL Engineering of Sheridan and Integrated Solutions Engineering of Littleton, Colo. — to predict future demands, and build the new system around those demands, Rutherford said.
The new pumps are controlled with variable frequency drives that manipulate electrical service to regulate the speed of the motor that drives the pumps.
“This means that we’re more efficient with our electrical use and easier on our equipment right now,” Rutherford said. “But it also means we have the ability to pump more water in the future when needed.”
The equipment in question currently serves around 1,500 people, Rutherford said, and he expects demand to increase in coming years.
“It’s all just a projection, but we hope this equipment will get us through the next 25 to 30 years of growth on the South Fork,” he said.
The need for the equipment upgrade was first identified in a 20-year water district master plan in 2017, Rutherford said, and construction was bid out in 2021.
The project encountered multiple supply-chain issues that delayed delivery of needed equipment, he said. The last necessary pieces of equipment arrived just weeks ago and are in the process of being installed, with completion scheduled for the end of April.
“We knew this was a project that had to be done in the middle of winter, because that’s when water demands from our customers are the lowest,” Rutherford said. “The cutoff we set for this project’s completion was April 15, and we got the equipment just in time to make that a reality.”
Throughout the project, the water district worked to minimize impacts to customers, he said. Each pump station has two pumps, and only one was removed at a time to allow continued service.
The project cost the district $1 million, which was covered by a variety of grants and loans, Rutherford said. A Wyoming Water Development Commission grant covered two-thirds of the cost while the State Loan and Investment (SLIB) board provided the remaining one-third through grants and loans.
“We get this funding because we’ve been responsible with the funding we’ve been given in the past,” NRWD Board Member Jim Mentock said. “We’ve developed a good reputation, and our requests are viewed favorably by the state.”
The South Fork project is part of the Northwest Rural Water District’s ongoing efforts to distribute treated, domestic water to rural homes across Park and Big Horn counties by updating and expanding infrastructure, Rutherford said.
The district, which was created in the early 1990s, currently serves 3,200 individual customers over a 162 square mile area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.