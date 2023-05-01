Upgrades
Tony Rutherford, District Manager for the Northwest Rural Water District, talks about the new pump system that the district is in the process of installing on the South Fork. District board member Jim Mentock (left) listens.

 Stephen Dow

Two years after construction began, the Northwest Rural Water District is wrapping up a project that upgrades existing equipment on the South Fork to ensure quality service for both new and existing customers.

