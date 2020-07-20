The new budget for the Cody School District includes some cuts, but also employee raises.
On Tuesday, the Park 6 School Board approved a $41.5 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year. The unanimously approved appropriations are about $1.6 million less than last year and include a bit over $3 million for capital construction projects. Based on 25 local and 6 county mills, the district will raise $11.56 million in local taxes.
The General Fund budget has been reduced by about $1 million from the previous year.
This budget also includes plans for the bus barn to be completed and the old one sold in 2021.
The budget predicts a 0.76% increase in funds from the 25 mill local levy while the 6 mill levy funds will remain constant. The district also expects state funds to decrease accordingly.
This budget includes an increase to the wages and salaries of staff and faculty, including a new step to the pay schedule for classified employees, and a 13% increase in the cost of health insurance premiums, plus the addition of premiums for dental insurance.
Retirement contributions will also increase, while worker’s comp will decrease. Other expenditures from the general fund have been cut by 14.5% compared to the original budget from last year.
The district will dip into its cash reserves once again, pulling out around $270,000 this year and leaving the district with $3.9 million in its coffers, 82% of the amount allowed by the state in 2021.
As in years past, the majority of the expenses facing the district this year are the salaries and benefits for its employees, combining for a total around $28 million, or about two-thirds of the total budget.
For capital construction, $3 million are budgeted for the new bus barn, a holdover from the previous year due to the construction schedule of the facility.
Major maintenance is projected to be $843,000 this year.
The nutrition department will be operating at a $17,000 deficit this year, even with a $100,000 boost from the general fund.
Revenues from the state are expected to be around $18 million, while local revenues will be nearly $11 million, and Park County will chip in another $2.7 million.
One new addition to the district this year will be a second school resource officer. The total budget for the two officers is $78,000 for FY21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.