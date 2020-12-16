The end of 2020 will bring a close to one of the most adverse years in commercial aviation history and one of the most tumultuous years for Yellowstone Regional Airport.
After the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the airline industry, reducing airline travel to as low as 5% of prior year numbers, air traffic is making a slow but steady comeback.
YRA Interim Airport Director Ray Lee said the aviation industry is looking into COVID-19 passports that will allow companies to fill up planes with people who have received a vaccine, similar to guidelines required when traveling to some international countries.
YRA is now running at about 50% of its numbers from the previous year.
Nationally, Thanksgiving week and Thanksgiving Day in particular were stellar for airline travel, but still down from last year’s numbers. Lee said, at 49% of last year’s numbers, YRA was only slightly below this trend during that holiday week, attributing bad weather to the small discrepancy.
Weather has been also used as an excuse by United Airlines for not meeting its Essential Air Service agreement with the airport. Under the EAS, United is supposed to offer two non-stop flights a day from YRA.
Through the winter, United is the only carrier to provide service at YRA. Under the Essential Air Service agreement the federal government typically provides around $800,000 in annual subsidies to an airline carrier to service winter flights to smaller regional airports like YRA. In September 2019 the airline submitted an $841,000 bid to continue offering 14 weekly flights from Cody through 2022.
Lee said the airline has missed about 3-5 flights per week through the first couple weeks of December, and the company has blamed the shortfall on weather. Lee, said he suspects that there is more at play than just that, and that the Federal Aviation Administration is giving airline companies leniency when it comes to fulfilling EAS obligations.
“The economy and the COVID situation has allowed the FAA or prompted the FAA to be a little more lenient with some of the contract requirements,” Lee said.
United did not respond to a request for comment.
The lost flights lead to lost revenue for the airport.
For each commercial flight landing at the airport, a $4.50 passenger flight charge is assessed, as is a $4.50 customer facility charge for each car rental. In 2019, the airport also took in $54,675 for airline office space leasing while airline landing fees produced $60,987.
Assuming that an average of 3.5 flights serve the airport daily year-round, filled to 50% capacity, and 15% of those travelers renting cars, YRA misses out on $295.27 per missed flight.
Looking to the future
YRA Board Chairman Bucky Hall said the focus of 2021 at YRA will likely be trying to return to normal operations and flight numbers, while 2022 will more likely be the year of new growth. He already said he has no expectations to lock down a deal to provide a direct flight between YRA and Chicago next summer.
When the pandemic hit, YRA was flying at an all-time high for passenger totals and was scheduled for 38 flights a week entering the summer, with Delta SkyWest committed to servicing the airport for nearly seven months from the late spring to mid-fall. That number was drastically reduced by the time the summer came around.
After former general manager Bob Hooper came to a retirement agreement with the YRA board and stepped down in September, Lee has been leading the transition of leadership at the airport until a permanent airport director is found, coordinating among engineers, airport staff, city lawyers, federal agents and their regulations.
“There were issues in the operations of the airport with the previous manager leaving under the circumstances they did. This is a good time for that to settle down,” Lee said. “That’s really one of the reasons I’m here, to let everyone step back a little bit and say, ‘This really is a good airport, this really is a nice thing. Let’s go forward together.’”
After 97 applicants applied for the position, this pool has been narrowed down to two final candidates for the job, Michael Isaacs and Nikolas Persson. The board will be interviewing these individuals 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. This will be followed by a 4 p.m. open house for the public to meet and greet the candidates at the airport.
The board will make a decision on the winning candidate at an 11 a.m. Monday special board meeting.
Whichever candidate is chosen will be taking over YRA at an incredibly important juncture in its history.
“It’s important we get someone who kind of has a clue what we’re looking for at our airport,” Hall said. “We’re a busy GA (general aviation) airport and we’re always trying to grow our air service like most airports our size are, and that’s a big priority.”
Recently flush with up to $18 million in CARES Act funding that Hooper helped secure, and the general aviation side of the airport posting a year of growth, Lee said he wasn’t surprised nearly 100 candidates applied for the airport director job.
“That’s something people probably weren’t fully appreciating – how much the general aviation side brought to the airport,” Lee said. “There’s so much going on at the airport right now, so much good stuff.
“While there’s so many airports throughout the country that are being hammered during the COVID period, our airport is actually thriving.”
Also joining in on decision-making for YRA will be outspoken critic of the airport Harold Musser, who was appointed to join the board.
One roadblock the new airport director could face will be a likely permanent drop-off in business travel with the recent upsurge in dependence on virtual meeting software now being widely used.
But Lee also said YRA may be more insulated from this change than other airports located in less tourist-oriented areas like Cleveland or Tulsa, Okla.
Aviation infrastructure
The airport will be investing around $1 million in CARES Act funding to provide potential utility services to be accessed by general aviation hangar owners. Utilities will be extended up to the property line for these individuals, who can then pay to extend those services to the hangars.
There will be seven hangars built at YRA in the near future, paid for by Kevin Button of Monarch Limited LLC. He will pay $963.38 annually per lot, excluding an executive hangar he will pay around $7,000 per year on, as part of a 25-year lease deal.
“Those leases will go a long way towards paying for the airport,” Lee said.
There will also be a new approach route finalized soon and around $2 million in CARES Act funds will be spent on new approach landing lights that will allow for more flights to access the airport during inclement weather.
“It’s a big deal and it will help us far as this time of year when everything is kind of marginal (for weather),” Hall said.
