Only one bill emerged from the seven-day special session recently convened by the Wyoming Legislature dedicated to fight the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but that legislation speaks centrally to the impetus for the session.
The legislation appropriates $4 million to the governor’s office for future litigation related to the mandate, and features a resolution to set the stage for Wyoming’s legal standing and right to defy the order.
House Bill 1002 was passed with a 20-6 vote in the Senate and signed by both chambers. It will be sent to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature, and upon approval could go into effect as soon as Friday.
Also occurring on Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced in a press release the state will be filing its lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates planned for employers with more than 100 employees. Gordon said the lawsuit will be filed as soon the Occupational Health and Safety Administration releases its emergency temporary standard, which is scheduled for Friday.
“We have prepared for this moment and the attorney general has a strong legal strategy she developed with a coalition of other attorneys general,” Gordon said. “We cannot allow the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries to be trampled on by federal overreach.”
The full lawsuit will be announced Friday.
Wyoming has already challenged President Joe Biden’s executive order, which put a vaccine mandate in place for federal contractors, and the Attorney General is actively reviewing and considering a legal strategy related to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid interim rule.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported there were 41 total bills initiated during the special session. House Bill 1001 was a finalist, but killed on a 14-13 reconsideration vote Wednesday morning. This bill was more of a direct attack on the federal mandate and said no employer in the state of Wyoming could require the COVID-19 vaccine. The Tribune Eagle also reported the bill would have required state and county health officers to approve every waiver of mask mandates and vaccine requirements imposed on K-12 students, regardless of the reasons for seeking the exemption.
