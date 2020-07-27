Despite a hiring freeze instituted more than one year ago, the Park County commissioners have approved with a 3-1 vote replacing two county positions. Commissioner Jake Fulkerson cast the lone dissenting vote.
The freeze was more in name only as the commissioners determined in 2019 that all departments wanting to replace personnel would have to come before their board for permission to hire a new employee. Departments rejected for replacing staff have been instructed to go through a 90-day trial period without the employee before a reconsideration could occur.
On Tuesday, the commissioners approved replacing two members of the clerk’s office staff, which will soon have two fewer employees. In recent weeks, one staff member passed away and another resigned. The elections department also chose not to hire an additional part-time employee as it typically does in election years, but has pulled a clerk’s staffer into that department more.
Initially, commissioner Dossie Overfield only supported refilling one of the positions, but Hans Odde, deputy county clerk, made a strong push for replacing both the positions, which seemed to sway her vote. After asking to speak before the commissioners, Odde took a long pause and collected his thoughts.
“We’re doing more with less already,” Odde said. “We’re 14 days behind on title work and we’re going to be a hell of a lot more behind real quick with two people gone.
“We’re getting kicked in the gut down there every single day and our people are showing it.”
Although overall titles registered are down from last year, land recordings are up by 17%.
“If you think that it’s a fun place to work right now, you ought to come spend a day with us,” Odde told the commissioners.
Odde said the clerk’s staff spent 16 hours working overtime last weekend in order to catch up on title processing, after it was 35 days behind. The state statute mandates the county be no more than three days behind.
Fulkerson continued his support for only one replacement, and questioned Odde’s argument.
“When has it ever been (at) three days?” he said.
Treasurer Barb Poley was able to convince a majority of the commissioners to allow her to replace a position at their meeting July 14. In addition, Poley also has another employee on medical leave who has only been able to work part time.
“I feel like it’s going to start, and already has started burning out staff,” said Poley.
The recurring theme from nearly every department head making their pitch to the commissioners for employee replacement has included claims of being understaffed, needing many months or years to train a new employee, customer service, and being on the verge of breaking state statute for completion and filing of documents.
The two Wyoming counties with most similar population, culture and property tax revenue to Park are Teton and Sheridan.
Park County government has 175 regular full time employees while Teton comes in at 258 and Sheridan has 178. The size of staffing for the main governmental departments was similar for each, although Teton has four more clerks and 11 more planning and zoning employees than Park County.
The commissioners denied immediately replacing an employee in the assessor’s office in June and made a similar ruling for an employee in the planning and zoning department in the past year, despite historic levels of permits being filed.
“When they’re (planning and zoning) busy we’re twice as busy,” said Park County Clerk Colleen Renner. “When assessor’s (office) is busy we’re busy.”
Also at the July 14 meeting, building and grounds director Mike Garza came before the board to replace a member of his staff. It was determined the county will put out a request for proposal to local cleaning companies, outsourcing cleaning services at the fairgrounds.
Park County Engineer Brian Edwards also requested to replace one of his personnel at the meeting, but it was determined he will wait until August to try and fill the spot.
