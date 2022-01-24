GILLETTE (WNE) – Workers at two bars thought something fishy was going on Wednesday when a 55-year-old man went into their establishments that morning.
At 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, East Side Liquor staff said the man came in, handed the bartender a bag of fish sticks, ordered a beer, and went to play on the gambling machines, said Police Cpl. Dan Stroup. He then broke into one of the machines and took money out of the cash box, then left.
At 11:44 a.m., Center Bar staff reported the exact same events happened at their establishment. The 55-year-old gave the bartender a bag of fish sticks, ordered a beer, then went to play on the machines. He also stole money from this bar.
The purpose of the fish sticks remains unclear, Stroup said.
Police spoke with the suspect, who denied any involvement. The investigation continues.
