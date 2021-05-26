The City of Cody signed off on a lengthy Big Horn corridor study that could lead to the sought after pedestrian crosswalks and possible traffic lights along the busy corridor between Depot Drive and Beacon Hill Road.
The study council members unanimously voted to approve May 18 is meant to determine the likely growth of the corridor in the future and best places for signals and crossings.
Public works director Phillip Bowman said while the scope of the project would mean a 14-18 month process, there would be an opportunity to possibly identify interim solutions for pedestrians ahead of the next school year.
“It would help to find a solution between now and the fall,” Mayor Matt Hall said.
Bowman said what will make interim solutions possible is how the study will be run. A new committee set up by the city, the Urban Systems and Traffic Committee, will have oversight over the study. It includes representatives from the school district, city staff and city council, as well as WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost.
The study cost was initially proposed to be $62,500, with WYDOT using a grant for $50,000 and the city picking up the remainder, although Bowman said he thought it could be higher. Any overage in regards to study cost would be paid by the city as well.
Council member Heidi Rasmussen asked whether the city could back out if costs were much higher than anticipated.
“We could, but that would leave us without any path forward,” Bowman said. “The nature of work is significant, and we really want to get a good idea of that corridor.”
He said it also appears to be the preferred method for WYDOT, which Bowman said didn’t have a lot of interest in his pedestrian crossing ideas. He had suggested a few possibilities, including a Hawk Beacon or the same type of signal on 11th Street for Pioneer or Roberts, the streets on either side of Big Horn connecting the Cody Middle School and the populous Trailhead subdivision.
Discussions, which have gone on for years, kicked into high gear last fall when a student was hit by a school bus crossing Big Horn. While the student wasn’t badly hurt, it brought more people into the conversation due to the growth of neighborhoods north of the busy road.
“We simply haven’t been able to find a solution at this point in time,” Bowman said. “We feel this study will give us more data to make informed decisions.”
Urban Systems and
Traffic Committee
The committee is tasked with providing planning, organization and construction assistance for urban transportation improvements intended to benefit the traveling public, accommodate increasing street and highway system traffic capacity and improve overall safety.
Members include:
• Justin Baily (Council Liaison)
• Phillip Bowman (Public Works Liaison)
• Jerry Fritz (Council Liaison)
• Chuck Baker (Cody Police Chief)
• Rob Kramer (Public Works Liaison)
• Todd Frost (WYDOT resident engineer)
• Stefanie Bell (Cody School Board)
• Carson Rowley, PE
