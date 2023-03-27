A Cody man was charged March 3 with four counts of sexual abuse of an adolescent girl, which he is alleged to have committed between August of last year and March of this year.
Due to the nature of the crime and the young age of the victim, the defendant is only identified by law enforcement via his initials.
JCI, 43, was given a $250,000 cash-only bond in Park County Circuit Court, after his arrest March 3 by the Cody Police Department.
His case was transferred to Park County District Court March 16, where he will face arraignment.
The Cody Police Department first learned of a possible sexual assault involving an underage girl on March 3 after an unidentified person at the girl’s school reported the matter to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, according to the affidavit.
The victim told her parent about the abuse during a car ride on March 2. The parent then informed school personnel, the affidavit said.
During an interview with a Cody Police detective on March 3, the victim identified her abuser and described several sexual acts the Cody man is alleged to have done to her, the affidavit said.
“[The victim] disclosed [the accused] has been sexually abusing [her] for some time,” the affidavit said.
She further told police that the abuse occurred throughout the year, usually on Saturdays and Sundays when her parent was at work, according to the affidavit.
The 43-year-old man is alleged to have told the victim not to tell her parent about what happened, and gave her $5 after the abuse occurred, the affidavit said.
After the interview with the victim was completed, the Cody man was arrested at his residence.
“At the time of the arrest, I only advised [the accused] that he was under arrest for first degree sexual assault. No other information was provided,” Cody Police Detective Rick Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “All the officers noted that [the accused] asked no questions as to the circumstances of the arrest, charges, nor who the victim was.”
“[His] lack of inquiry made it obvious that he knew what this arrest was about and who the victim was,” Tillery continued in the affidavit.
Even when being interviewed by Cody detectives, the Cody man never questioned his arrest, according to the affidavit.
“Through my training and experience, [the accused’s] lack of denial and the shaking of his head in agreement with Sgt. [Trapp] Heydenberk’s statements ... were nonverbal admissions,” Tillery said in the affidavit.
Detectives also asked the 43-year-old man if there were other victims law enforcement should know about, such as neighborhood children or the victim’s school friends, the affidavit said.
“[The accused] advised us that there were no other victims,” the affidavit said.
The interview ended once the Cody man asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, the Cody man was ordered not to leave Park County and to have no contact — either direct or indirect — with the victim in this case or with the victim’s parent.
If convicted of all charges, the 43-year-old man could face up to 130 years in prison, in addition to having to pay a maximum fine of $40,000.
