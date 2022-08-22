image

During a three-month trial period, the City of Cody announced it has opened the gate at the east end of Cougar Avenue near the Cody Middle School. This action will allow parents and other school traffic to use Stone and 33rd Streets, via a pair of short gravel roads, to access Big Horn Avenue and the middle school from the east end of town toward Powell.

