05222023-Sterilizationremodel-Courtesy1.jpg

Laurene Torczon, director of surgical services at Cody Regional Health, shows off the current Centralized Sterilizing and Reprocessing department at Cody Regional Health. The department is currently undergoing a remodel with the goal of increasing efficiency and addressing the increased capacity of surgeries at Cody Regional Health.

 Courtesy photo

Cody Regional Health is currently remodeling its Centralized Sterilizing and Reprocessing department — a project aimed at optimizing surgical services and enhancing patient safety.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.