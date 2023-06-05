Cody Regional Health is currently remodeling its Centralized Sterilizing and Reprocessing department — a project aimed at optimizing surgical services and enhancing patient safety.
As part of the remodel, a second department — Environmental Services — is being moved to a dedicated space on the third floor of West Park Hospital.
“The Centralized Sterilizing and Reprocessing department remodel, along with the relocation of the Environmental Services department, represents a significant investment in our commitment to delivering the highest quality surgical care while maintaining the utmost standards of patient safety and operational excellence,” said Laurene Torczon, CRH surgical services director.
The Centralized Sterilizing and Reprocessing department plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and quality of surgical procedures by sterilizing and maintaining surgical instruments, equipment and supplies, Chief Clinical Officer Keith Ungrund said.
However, the department has outgrown its current space in recent months, and needs additional room in order to accommodate growing surgical capacity at CRH, Torczon said.
The remodel of the Centralized Sterlizing and Reprocessing department will allow for enhanced efficiency, the introduction of new infrastructure and equipment, and expanded capacity, according to a CRH press release.
The remodel is designed to improve workflow processes and enable a more streamlined and efficient sterilization and reprocessing of surgical instruments. This will ultimately contribute to shorter turnaround times for equipment and improved surgical team productivity, according to the release.
The remodel will also allow for CRH to introduce new technologies and sterilization systems for the department.
“This investment in modern infrastructure will further strengthen our ability to maintain the strictest infection control protocols, ensuring patient safety and reducing the risk of surgical site infections,” the release said.
Lastly, the redesigned department will be equipped to accommodate the growing needs of the hospital’s surgery department and handle increased surgical volumes, according to the release.
As part of the remodel, the Environmental Services department, which oversees cleaning and disinfecting in the hospital, will have a dedicated space in the hospital for the first time, according to the release.
“(This change) will optimize the layout and create a more focused environment for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene throughout our facilities,” the release said. “This separation will enhance infection control measures and allow for specialized attention to environmental safety across all hospital areas.”
As the remodel of centralized sterilizing and reprocessing moves forward, the staff will be working out of a mobile processing unit, Torczon said. That unit, which is expected to be delivered to CRH by July, will allow equipment to be sterilized and surgeries to proceed as scheduled.
Ashley Trudo, CRH marketing director, said she did not anticipate the remodel to have any significant impacts on patients.
CRH is currently targeting a February 2024 completion date for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.