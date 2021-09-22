Established local media figure Darian Dudrick, 52, well-known for his interviews on Big Horn Radio Network’s “Daybreak with Darian Dudrick,” died Tuesday.
The network announced his death Tuesday night on social media and condolences poured in from members of the community who had been on his show and those who listened, people praising his fairness, geniality and faith.
He was well-known for the Speak Your Piece call-in portion of his daily show and announced the Cody Stampede parades.
He spoke with superintendents, mayors, legislators, business and civic leaders, but also just people who wanted to have their voices heard.
Cody Beers worked with Dudrick in the newspaper industry and was then a frequent guest on his radio show in his capacity as a Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson.
“Huge shock,” he said. “Darian was a good man, treated everyone with dignity and respect, and was professional. I spent an hour and a half a month with him. We became friends, but he still asked me tough questions.
“I miss him. Big loss in Cody Country.”
Susan Patrick, co-owner of Legend Communications, the company that owns the station, said she is “devastated” over Dudrick’s passing.
“He was loved by the community and whole radio station,” she said.
Patrick confirmed Dudrick died from COVID-19 and was “hospitalized for COVID and nothing else.”
“He was a great journalist and recognized across the state of Wyoming,” she said.
Patrick added Dudrick had won a number of Wyoming Association of Broadcasters awards.
“It is with saddened hearts that we have to say goodbye to one of our own,” the radio announced on social media. “Our hearts go out to the Dudrick family with the passing of Darian, a man of God, loving father and husband. He was the voice of Cody and will be missed by all.”
Dudrick joined the radio network as a host in 2014. Just prior to that he spent five years as the managing editor of the Cody Enterprise.
In 2013, he wrote an editorial talking about Cody being named a top 10 travel destination and espoused his love for the town.
“As we become wrapped up in our everyday life in Cody, it’s easy to lose perspective of just where we live and take it for granted,” he wrote. “So let this current recognition be another reminder of how fortunate we are.”
Dudrick was a mass communications graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo and a 22-year veteran of the newspaper industry, mostly as an editor. During his career, he won multiple press association awards in both newspaper and radio.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
