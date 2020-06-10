Although its setting appears rural, the new animal shelter will sit within Cody city limits, meaning the $1.9 million construction project funded by donations requires city approval.
In 2013, the Park County Animal Shelter began raising money for shelter improvements. In February, the nonprofit bought 3.46 acres of land from the City of Cody for $81,510. Groundbreaking was May 8.
To clear the way for building, the City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board reviewed animal shelter site plans.
“Overall, we think the plan is well put together,” Todd Stowell, city planner, said.
The old and future animal shelters will share the same property. The old shelter is on a west-end ridge and the new 6,972-square-foot facility will sit below on the east end of the property, which is northwest of the Greybull Highway and Arrow Avenue intersection.
There are scattered homes south of the highway, and vacant airport land owned by the city is to the north. The Cody KOA campground is to the property’s east.
During the meeting, the P&Z evaluated possible impacts on neighbors such as dog barking and outside lights at night.
Stowell said placing the outdoor dog area southwest of the building should keep dog-related noise that reaches the campground to a minimum. To keep sound from the facility carrying in other directions, plans show the building pad 8 feet below grade at the back of the building, and it’s partially surrounded with the remaining embankment.
The new building will use city water, sewer, power, gas and telecommunications.
Although the site is highly visible along an entryway into Cody, Stowell said staff are not concerned about the architecture.
“The effort to provide an attractive building on a limited budget is appreciated,” he said.
Entry corridor
The property is within the city’s entry corridor overlay zone that requires 5% landscaping.
Plans show landscaped berms, trees around the storm water detention pond and landscaping at the front corners of the building.
Stowell recommended seeding the embankments of the hilly property with native grass for erosion control plus additional eye appeal.
Access, parking
Drivers will first turn onto Arrow Avenue to access the new pet shelter.
In some situations, commercial properties must pave the first 25 feet of an access driveway. This reduces the amount of gravel and dirt vehicles drag from unpaved surfaces onto a city street.
“We’re not requiring a paved approach such as along Big Horn Avenue,” Stowell said.
But the city does expect modifications to Arrow Avenue.
To prepare for the new facility, the land was reconfigured and subdivided. The city is holding to its subdivision rules regarding a deteriorated section of Arrow Avenue pavement across from the pet shelter frontage. That must be rebuilt to a 24-foot-wide paved standard.
“We are also clarifying we want side ditches … they’ve agreed to that,” Stowell said.
There’s room for 4-5 parking spaces along the building front. The city parking ordinance does not say how many spaces are needed for an animal shelter.
Stowell said based on the old facility, a handful of spaces will be needed for employees and a few for customers.
“There’s not much parking,” Stowell said. “But it’s not a big concern.”
He said if five spaces in front are reserved for customers and ADA parking, parking spaces on the northeast side of the building are sufficient for employee and shelter vehicles.
Night lights
In his staff report, Stowell wrote: “Minimizing unneeded light pollution in this area should be a substantial consideration, to preserve the awe of the night sky to those visiting the KOA as well as neighboring residents.”
The city planner said a pole light on an island and recessed can lights at the entry should be enough to illuminate the parking lot.
There was concern with the style of other, wall pack lights proposed on the building, especially because occupants at the campground and drivers on adjacent streets would easily see the lights.
“We requested full cutoff lights and they agreed to that,” Stowell told the P&Z.
Still, worried about unnecessary glare, one P&Z member questioned whether all lights must remain turned on throughout the night.
“Is there any demonstrated need for nighttime exterior lighting on the side of that building?” Richard Jones, P&Z board member, asked.
Mick Duff with Plan One Architects agreed adjustments could be made. Noting the building contains a public meeting room, he said he was unsure how long that would be used during the winter.
“We can re-evaluate if the animal shelter staff need to use lights for any nighttime events,” he said.
“We just don’t want it illuminated all night,” Jones said.
They could make the lights switchable, so it wouldn’t be left on all night, Duff replied.
Approval
The P&Z board approved the site plan with a list of 13 conditions by city staff ranging from attaining the appropriate property slope and dust control during construction to working with the sanitation department about where to put the dumpster.
Conditions must be completed before the city issues a certificate of occupancy.
