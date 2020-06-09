Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin announced at the start of a Park County commissioners meeting Tuesday morning that a second test performed of City of Cody wastewater has come back with no presence of the COVID-19 virus. The test was performed on May 21, with the results coming back Tuesday morning.
The first test performed on April 28 also came back negative, when the results were received May 16.
In April, the City of Cody purchased a Teledyne ISCO 6712C Compact Portable Sampler that takes readings from untreated wastewater funneling down from Cody’s toilets. The device cost $9,544, which will be reimbursed.
For now, the tests are sent to BioBot Analytics, a wastewater epidemiology company based in Somerville, Mass. The Wyoming Department of Health is working on performing its own testing that will allow Wyoming communities to perform tests for free.
It was also announced during the commissioner meeting that a survey will soon be made available for Park County business owners to give their perspective on what regulations if any should be put in place regarding the next round of health order restrictions. Gov. Mark Gordon is planning to announce his new health order guidelines at a press conference Wednesday, that would go into place after June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.