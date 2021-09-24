A wider range of people will now be eligible to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming.
On Friday afternoon the Wyoming Department of Health announced people aged 65-years and older are recommended to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Also included in that recommendation are long term care center patients and those 50-64-years old with certain medical conditions that make them immunocompromised.
The Department of Health has also identified a lower needs group of people who may want to consider getting the vaccine. This group is made up by people 18-49-years old with certain medical conditions that make severe disease more likely. Those at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to the nature of their profession such as healthcare workers or those that live or work in settings like correctional facilities are also included in this lower needs group.
“While we continue to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 vaccines for those people who are not yet vaccinated, these booster doses are intended to help provide continued strong protection for those who are most likely to experience severe illness or exposure to the virus,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said.
The Pfizer booster doses should only be administered at least six months after someone received their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Booster doses have not been authorized or recommended for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 booster shots for people 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans.
Prior to that announcement, the only people it was recommended the booster for were those receiving cancer treatments and those severely immunocompromised.
All COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming are free of charge. The vaccines are offered every Wednesday by appointment at the Cody Public Health Office in the county courthouse. To schedule an appointment visit hipaa.jotform.com/212286098810155.
At Tuesday's Park County Commissioner meeting, Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton said the county plans to flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time under one roof.
“With the arrival of fall, many people may be ready to receive their seasonal flu shots, which we strongly encourage. It is considered safe to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the same time,” Harrist said.
On Friday afternoon there were 204 active and probable cases for the coronavirus in Park County, a 5% increase since Tuesday afternoon. There were 19 total hospitalizations for the virus on Friday in Park County, the all-time high since the pandemic began.
