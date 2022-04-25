Plans for the Park County Fair are starting to take shape for this year’s county get together that will take place from July 25-30.
Staple, crowd-favorite events like the demolition derby and pig wrestling will be making another return, along with the addition of a few newer events. On Wednesday, July 27, there will be a Race 4 Recovery ATV rodeo. Two days later, Race 4 Recovery, a local nonprofit founded by two teenaged boys, will host a motocross event, similar to last year’s race.
On Thursday, July 28, will be the grandstand concert. Although the headline act has not been officially announced, the county is currently in negotiations with a well-known country artist to finalize the contract. The Fair has budgeted to pay this artist $20,000 for the performance and will also pay $8,500 for the stage setup.
Opening music act Cale Moon, a country singer from Oregon, will be paid $2,000 for his performance.
The Fair will close on Saturday night with the fan-favorite demolition derby, run by the head of the Big Horn Basin Demolition Derby group, Don Adams.
At the commissioners’ meeting last Tuesday, it was announced that William Woods will be the new Fair manager. He has experience working at the Wyoming State Fair and had interviewed for the office manager position last summer.
Darcy Street, the current office manager, recently announced she will be stepping down from the role due to health reasons. Her position will be posted soon.
The county is also hiring for a $15.60 per hour, full-time custodian/groundskeeper position that will be based at the fairgrounds. Deadline to apply for that job is Saturday.
Go to parkcounty-wy.gov/employment/ to see all county openings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.