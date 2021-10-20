The Park County commissioners have put another delay on a contentious major subdivision being planned along the Powell Highway.
On Tuesday, the commissioners deferred to a letter sent by a hydrologist for the Wyoming State Geological Survey, in which the property that will serve Brian Shumard’s Buck Creek Estates project was recommended for further water testing before being recommended for approval.
Shumard provided the results of a 1993 hydrological study performed on the land and this past month arranged for two test wells there as well. The commissioners forwarded that info to the state.
“The … information is not sufficient to determine if the Willwood aquifer can provide sufficient groundwater to the subdivision while being reasonably protective of wells on adjacent properties,” Karl Taboga, the WSGS hydrologist wrote.
Taboga requested more detail about the area’s groundwater supply and recommended Shumard hire a consultant who would perform a drawdown pump and recovery test on one well, while using the other well for observation. He said this process should be alternated for the second well a week later.
“This would help characterize the effects that pumping would have on neighboring properties without obtaining permission from possibly uncooperative neighbors to use their wells as observation wells,” Taboga wrote.
Commissioner chairman Lee Livingston wants to rely on this recommendation to determine not only if Shumard’s subdivision will have enough groundwater to serve its residents, but also the wells of neighboring property owners.
Shumard expressed frustration the commissioners are following this recommendation as he voluntarily offered to perform the two test wells in the first place.
“I just don’t feel I should have to,” he said.
Shumard, along with attorney Joseph Darrah on Tuesday, accused the county of moving the goalposts on their own rules after the project was submitted, a point Commissioner Joe Tilden agreed with later in the meeting. Darrah also said the county doesn’t have the authority to regulate water and is trying to enforce nonexistent rules.
“We’re not proposing that we regulate water,” commissioner chairman Lee Livingston responded. “The question is, Is there enough water to satisfy development?”
The commissioners defended their actions on Tuesday, with Dossie Overfield describing the new requests as part of the required water study and said Shumard’s project is the first of its kind in the county.
“All past major subdivisions approved had public water systems built to them, unlike the 23 wells that will be drilled for this project,” she said.
Although Shumard offered to require cisterns be used on all the subdivision properties during a drought, this did not sway the commissioners because of the ambiguity of what is considered a drought.
Shumard and Darrah urged the commissioners to approve the project immediately on Tuesday, but commissioners Scott Mangold and Livingston said they were not ready to do so. A rejection of the project at the meeting would’ve delayed its approval by at least a year, per county regulations.
“We can’t vote on it now because if it’s voted no then you’ve got to wait and we don’t want to do that,” Mangold said.
But the commissioners indicated that if the science backs it up, they’d be comfortable approving it.
“If we get that information done, even sometime in December, we could probably vote on it and I feel confident it would pass,” Mangold said.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel is the only member who has his mind made up about the project, saying he will reject it under all circumstances.
“Based on our development standards and agriculture land, I’m still standing by that,” he said.
Shumard relented to the commissioners’ new request and admitted that even if he had been approved, no work on his project could take place this fall.
