02202023-Winter-MS1.jpg

Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, listens during discussion at the 67th Legislature in the House Chambers January 12, 2023 in Cheyenne. Photo by Michael Smith

 Michael S Smith

A resolution from a Park County legislator asking Wyoming’s Congressional delegation to rethink national policies on wild and feral horse management is dead, but the conversation could continue in the coming months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.