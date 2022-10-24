During the upcoming general session of the Wyoming Legislature, legislators could implement a pay raise for their body for the first time in decades, and Park County legislators have differing perspectives on how to proceed with the proposal.
“I’ll never vote for it,” said Sen. Tim French, R-Powell. “With the taxpayers of Wyoming struggling with inflation, I’m not going to vote for them to pay more so we can give ourselves a raise right now. I do think it’s a conversation worth having, but it’s going to have to wait.”
Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, said the conversation needed to happen sooner than later. She said the low salary and per diem rates for legislators limited the pool of citizens who are willing to serve in the capital.
“The big picture is who do we want in the Legislature,” Newsome said. “If we just want retired people or older people with a pretty good income, that’s all we’re going to get right now with what we’re paying. If we want younger people, or even older people on a fixed income, to serve, that is kind of impossible right now. Right now, our citizen legislature is missing some important voices, and I think this increase could help with that.”
Bill draft 23LSO-0229, which was approved earlier in the month by the Legislature’s Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation and will be considered by the Legislature’s Management Council on Oct. 24. It would raise legislators’ daily pay from $150 a day to $230 a day beginning in 2027. The raise would go into effect 22 years after the most recent increase in 2005, according to the Legislative Service Office.
Another recently approved bill draft, 23LSO-0228, would raise the legislator per diem — a daily allowance intended to cover the expenses associated with serving in the Legislature — from $109 to $155 a year. Per diem was last increased in 2008, according to the LSO.
The potential increases in salary and per diem come as legislators’ workload has increased exponentially in recent years, according to the LSO.
Wyoming has what is known as a “citizen legislature,” which means most legislators still hold jobs outside of public office, but there is no question the legislative workload is taking up more and more of their time, said Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody.
“It’s definitely a time commitment,” she said. “In between sessions, there is a lot of demand from your committees and from groups and individuals in the community who want to meet with you or need you to attend meetings. There is definitely a time commitment factor and a commitment to travel around the state. My goal, and I think the goal of most of our legislators, is to be very connected to the people of Wyoming. But that does come at a personal cost of both time and money.”
Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, agreed the legislators’ workload was indeed intense.
“I do think the workload is getting bigger,” Winter said. “We sure go to a lot of meetings and it seems like more of them recently than in the past, so the subcommittee is right on target with that.”
In addition to not keeping up with the current workload of legislators, their current pay has also not kept up with inflation, Newsome said. The daily pay of $150 in 2005 has the same purchasing power as roughly $220 in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Despite the increases in workload and inflation, both Winter and French said they would vote against a pay raise. They both said their constituents are experiencing many of the same inflationary pressures they were, and it was unethical to pursue higher salaries for themselves when their friends and neighbors are struggling.
“I don’t think I could vote for it at this point,” Winter said. “When you look at what’s happening in the economy, I don’t think we ought to be giving ourselves a raise when no one else is. I agree it’s pretty expensive to do all the running around we need to do, but we just need to tighten our belts and move forward.”
“Now is not the time to raise that (rate),” French said. “At some point when the economy gets straightened out and inflation gets under control, we can and should have the conversation. Until then, now is just not the time.”
Sentiments similar to Winter’s and French’s often come up whenever pay increases are mentioned in the Wyoming Legislature, Newsome said. As such, efforts to increase pay and other benefits are frequently unsuccessful. According to the LSO, the Legislature has considered 20 bills since 2001 that would increase legislators’ salaries, per diem pay or other benefits. Only five of those bills have been signed into law.
Both Newsome and Rodriguez-Williams said they were open to conversations about increasing legislator salary and per diem, although Rodriguez-Williams said she felt she was “adequately compensated” currently.
Newsome said she was particularly interested in continuing conversations about increasing per diem.
“The truth is $109 doesn’t go as far as it used to,” Newsome said. “I can spend $100 on a hotel room alone, and that doesn’t leave much for meals or other expenses.”
Both Winter and French acknowledged legislators’ pay could be higher, but argued now was not the time to be having the conversation.
“When I signed up for this job, I didn’t even know I got paid,” Winter said. “I’m grateful for what I get, and I know there are a lot of people in Wyoming who are worse off than I am. It’s tough times for everybody — we just have to do our jobs, I think.”
The Legislature’s Management Council will ultimately decide whether to sponsor the subcommittee’s bills and bring them to the full body for consideration in 2023. The Management Council next meets Oct. 24.
