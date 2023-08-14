The Arizona man arrested for a DUI July 6 after he was reported to be repeatedly driving around the Stampede Park rodeo grounds while intoxicated has been arrested again, but this time on theft charges which allege he stole a saddle from a Cody Nite Rodeo contestant.

