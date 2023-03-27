The first day of spring may have been March 20, but the Cody area experienced a blast of winter over the weekend, with a storm that dumped as much as 20 inches of snow.
“The general range was probably around 10 to 14 inches in Cody and about the same in Meeteetse,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Celia Hensley said. “But we had one report of 19 inches seven miles northeast of Cody.”
Hensley noted that the NWS’s numbers were last updated on the morning of March 26, and she expects the final snow totals to be higher once the storm system leaves Cody late on March 27.
The new snowfall has added to Park County’s snowpack, which is currently between 105% and 108% of normal, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The snowfall kept city, county and state plows busy over the weekend. Both Cody Streets Division Superintendent Rob Kramer and Park County Public Works Operation Manager Trapper Marsh said the heavy, wet consistency of the snow had created extra work for the plows.
“We have to go back and pick up what we plowed out because it’s so wet and heavy,” Kramer said.
Marsh agreed.
“It was a little extra work due to how wet and heavy the snow was,” Marsh said. “But overall, it went smoothly, and there were no incidents that I’m aware of.”
Cody Beers, public relations specialist with the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 5, said its plows were out in force, but faced few challenges.
“At this point in the winter, it’s routine for our guys,” Beers said. “I’m not aware of any issues in the Cody area, although there was a rock slide in the Wind River Canyon on Sunday around noon. But our guys cleaned it up quickly.”
The heavy amounts of snow impacted local air travel, with all but one of the Yellowstone Regional Airport’s scheduled flights canceled over the weekend, said YRA Administrative Office Manager Lisa Stott.
The storm also canceled a handful of events in the area, with the biggest being a Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day event with Gov. Mark Gordon, who was slated to speak in both Cody and Powell on Saturday. Services at Trinity Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches were also canceled.
The weather continues to impact road conditions, Beers said, with Eagle Pass — located eight to nine miles east of Cody — a primary point of concern. Eagle Pass has received two feet of snowfall, Beers said, and high winds and blowing snow are expected to make the road unpassable.
Beers said WYDOT staff would work to keep the road open, but encouraged motorists to monitor wind speeds and road conditions before hitting the road.
The late March snowstorm caps off a month that has been significantly colder and snowier than average, Hensley said. The average temperature for the month in Cody has been 28 this year, which is nine degrees below average compared to previous years, she said.
While this particular storm system’s close to ending, it is just the first of several spring snowstorms expected to hit the Cody area in late March and early April, Hensley said.
“The next week or two, things are going to stay on the colder and snowier side,” she said “We will have another system beginning on Wednesday and going into Thursday, and our extended forecast shows another happening early the following week.
“At this point, there’s no outlook that’s looking very promising for normal temperatures and less snowy weather. But I guess that’s kind of to be expected at this point, because we’ve had a sort of unprecedented winter all across the state.”
With more snow on the horizon, Beers encouraged drivers to exercise caution.
“If you don’t have to drive when it’s snowing, don’t,” he said. “But if you do, be prepared, drive carefully and respect our snowplow drivers. At the end of the day, we’re all trying to get home safely in less-than-ideal conditions.”
(Morgan Phillips and Amber Steinmetz contributed to this report.)
