Two Cody residents were arrested Wednesday by the Cody Police Department on charges of felony aggravated child abuse.
The victim of the alleged child abuse, a two-year old girl, is in critical condition as of Saturday in Denver as a result of the injuries she sustained.
Moshe Williams, 30, and Carolyn Aune, 28, were booked at the Park County Detention Center and are each being held with a $1 million cash-only bond after their initial hearing Friday morning.
The child was air lifted to Children's Hospital Colorado due to her injuries. Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said during their hearing the state is likely to press first degree murder charges and possibly the death penalty as he said she was on life support.
The couple's arrest stemmed from an incident occurring last Saturday, when officers responded to Cody Regional Health Emergency Room at the request of the hospital staff to investigate a report of an alleged child abuse involving the child.
