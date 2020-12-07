For those who want a real Christmas tree without having to chop one down in the forest, people in Cody have you covered.
The town’s Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts are again selling trees at Ponderosa Campground, and Triple L Supply is taking over where the previous business left off and selling cut pines.
“Since Triple L Supply’s usual business is spring and summer pipes, fittings and fasteners, we thought we might keep up their tradition and help bridge the gap a bit for us,” said Sue Severns, an owner of the business along with her husband and children. “I told my son it is fun to sell Christmas trees and it would give us the opportunity to spread joy and the Christmas spirit in a rather dreary year.
“My husband and I made the journey to obtain them and our truck smelled like pines the whole way home. It was wonderful.”
The business offers regionally grown fresh Christmas trees of Grand Fir and Fraser Firs ranging 6-12 feet. They even cut the end off for customers so all they have to do is go home and give them water.
At the campground, the scouts have trees on offer from 4-14 feet. They are available Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday 10-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Walmart and Albertsons also have trees available.
