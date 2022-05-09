Girl taken from Alaska found in Gillette
CHEYENNE (WNE) – U.S. marshals and Gillette Police Department officers on Friday afternoon found a child kidnapped from Alaska earlier this spring.
The recovery followed the arrest of the noncustodial mother in Gillette, according to a U.S. Marshals Service announcement Friday.
While the child was not found with the mother at the time of the arrest, it was located later.
Autumn Wilson had been arrested April 19 on charges of custodial interference and kidnapping.
Wilson then was turned over to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Alaska.
“This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together,” said Randall Huff, U.S. Marshal for Wyoming. “We are very thankful this child was rescued unharmed and will soon be returned to the family.”
Campbell
commissioners OK pay raises, but not for selves
GILLETTE (WNE) –Those holding public office or running for elected positions in Campbell County have more at stake this election season.
Campbell County commissioners voted 4-to-1 this week in favor of raises for elected officials, upping the highest such salary to $145,000, the highest allowed by Wyoming statute. However, they agreed to keep their own $37,500 part-time salaries the same.
Commissioner Colleen Faber was the lone vote against the resolution. For the past 12 years, elected officials in Campbell County had their salaries capped at $100,000.
Legislation from earlier this year increased that threshold for elected officials to $145,000, or that of a Circuit Court judge.
Under the approved resolution, the county attorney will be paid $145,000, the maximum amount allowed by law, making him the highest paid official. The rest, other than the county coroner, will see a raise to $135,000.
They will also continue to get benefits available to county employees in addition to their pay.
The raises will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and last through Dec. 31, 2026, which makes those running for county seats in this year’s election eligible for the upped rates once elected or re-elected.
Man produces stickers to show solidarity for Ukraine
JACKSON (WNE) – Shocked and saddened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wilson resident Horton Spitzer took his unease and channeled it into a visual symbol of support.
Fueled by a brainstorm from friend Lisa Robertson, Spitzer ordered a batch of blue-and-gold stickers modeled after the Ukrainian flag. About 4,700 of the 3-by-6-inch stickers have been distributed across the valley.
“There’s tremendous demand for trying to find some way to take away the angst of what’s happening in Ukraine,” Spitzer said. “People are just horrified by what’s happening, and what can I do?”
Spitzer buys the “I stand with Ukraine” stickers at about 45 cents each from the local shop Stinky Prints and distributes them around town.
They are available free of charge at Ace Hardware, Bubba’s BBQ, Sidewinders, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and Basecamp, as well as many other shop counters.
“These people need assurance that the U.S. is supporting [them],” Spitzer said. “This is not from the government. It’s some little town in Wyoming.”
Teton County tops nation for COVID vaccinations
JACKSON (WNE) – As with face masks and other pandemic precautions, not everyone was a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But in Teton County, 93% of residents are fully vaccinated, making it one of the top 10 most vaccinated counties in the country, according to a May 4 U.S. News report.
Public health officials are celebrating the statistic, even as they continue to give out shots. Jodie Pond, public health director for the Teton County Health Department, said her staff administered over 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine just last week, including some first doses.
The department is also expecting results from its application for a National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the coming weeks. In that application, staff highlighted the extensive work of volunteers who helped Teton County achieve such a staggering vaccination rate.
For example, 133 volunteers worked a total of 2,064 hours in the call center alone, answering all manner of pandemic questions from community members trying to understand a rapidly evolving situation to keep their families safe and informed.
On the vaccine front, large-scale vaccination events at the Target building and the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole would not have been possible without an army of volunteers.
With coordination assistance from Team Rubicon, 57 administrative volunteers covered 387 shifts, working a total of 1,548 hours. Volunteer vaccinators numbered 365, serving a collective 7,918 hours.
Those efforts meant people who wanted a shot could typically get one as soon as they were eligible.
Teton County led the nation in per-capita COVID cases during the January omicron surge, but St. John’s Health wasn’t overrun with patients, and only two reported deaths were linked to the virus at the time.
Solvay buys out
longtime partner
GREEN RIVER (WNE) – Solvay is now the sole owner of the soda ash operation bearing the company’s name west of Green River.
The company issued a press release Wednesday morning announcing it had purchased the 20% minority stake in the operation owned by AGC for $120 million in a deal that was completed later that day.
Solvay and AGC formed the Solvay Soda Ash Joint Venture in 1992, buying the operation that was owned by Tennaco Inc.
The facility is one of two plants operated by Solvay in the United States. The company operates six other soda ash facilities in Europe and one in Asia.
Solvay carved out its soda ash and derivatives business last year, creating a separate legal entity for the department.
“The acquisition of AGC’s stake in the JV simplifies our portfolio and is an attractive opportunity to enhance and further reinforce our business and a future independent EssentialCo,” Philippe Kehren, President of Solvay’s Soda Ash and Derivatives business, said in the press release. “Increasing our supply of trona-based soda ash is directly aligned with our sustainability ambitions to bring lower carbon-intensive soda ash to the market.”
Kehren said expanding the US-based trona capacities will support Solvay’s ability to meet growing demands throughout the Americas and Asia in a cost-effective manner.
He notes the demand is driven by trends in electrification, which uses soda ash in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and the flat glass used in solar panels.
