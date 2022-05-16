An evening gathering in Badger Basin resulted in a possible life-saving rescue by Park County deputies who’d spent almost five hours on the scene to insure the many partygoers were okay.
According to a sheriff’s office release, on the night of May 7, deputies became suspicious that a party involving alcohol was being held in the hills of Badger Basin off of WYO 294. When the deputies arrived, they noticed a large bonfire with numerous people standing around it.
When everyone saw the patrol vehicles, many ran off into the hills. Those who stayed were interviewed and citations were issued if they were underage and under the influence of alcohol.
Once that group was managed, and safe rides home were arranged, the deputies agreed to search for those who had run away due to several factors. The temperature that night dropped into the 30s.
In the high desert, people can succumb to the environment from hypothermia in temperatures as high as 60-70 degrees, according to the release. Further, those who stayed and who ran away did not appear to be clothed or equipped to spend the night outside.
Over the course of the next hour and a half, deputies walked over three miles around the base of the hills but were not able to find anyone. From there, they climbed to the top of one of the hills for a better vantage point. While on top, one of the deputies observed a male who appeared to have fallen in the small ravine, a place that was not viewable from ground level.
When the deputies reached him, they discovered that he was unresponsive and suffering from the beginning stages of hypothermia. They requested Powell Valley Hospital ambulance for assistance. Before the ambulance arrived, they were able to ascertain that the male was a 20-year-old.
When he became more responsive, they administered a portable breath test that showed a .308% blood alcohol content. The male was subsequently arrested for being a minor under the influence of alcohol.
“Thanks to the excellent dedication to the preservation of life, continuously displayed by Park County deputies, this young man’s life was possibly saved,” sheriff Scott Steward said. “While some people think supplying alcohol to minors is a rite of passage, think of consequences, like this, before passing off booze to minors.”
After their reconnoitering, deputies reported that all of the minors were safe and accounted for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.