The bell rang and dispatch called out, but smokejumper Tim Hart did not answer. Yet, he was finally home for the last time. His duty was done.
The U.S. Forest Service Honor Guard performs the ringing of the bell as a memorial to announce a fallen firefighter has come home for the final time. The bell-ringing is a reference to when fire bells signaled firefighters into action and then, again, to signal that the alarm had ended.
On Saturday, Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christensen, and a contingency of family, friends and coworkers spoke about Hart at a public memorial held at Spike Vannoy Field. Hart died June 2 from injuries sustained while parachuting in to fight a fire in southern New Mexico. He was a member of the West Yellowstone Smokejumpers while in the line of duty.
There are no other known line-of-duty deaths in the West Yellowstone organization, according to Custer Gallatin National Forest Public Affairs Officer Marna Daley.
“I’m deeply shaken by the loss of one of our own,” said Christensen, a former wildland firefighter herself.
Hart’s dispatch number was formally retired at the ceremony.
“We would like to thank you for your dedicated service and your continuous sacrifices made to the community. Bozeman dispatch acknowledges fallen firefighter Tim Hart is out of service. Godspeed and farewell,” the dispatcher said in a pre-recorded message played over the loudspeakers.
“Tim showed us what it means to be a part of the Forest Service,” Christiansen said, “to live on behalf of something greater than himself.”
Gordon, Christiansen and other dignitaries provided honorary flags to Hart’s family, enclosed in triangular cases. These included flags from the U.S. Forest Service, the State of Wyoming flag that flew over the Capitol at half-staff over the last week, and a City of Cody flag.
“Be like Tim” was an overarching message uttered throughout the ceremonies, as a way to carry on Hart’s legacy. This could be as simple an act as being a loyal family member to others or as direct as becoming a firefighter.
Loyalty to honor
Hart shared two families in his life, that of the firefighting community and his own.
Wife Michelle Hart spoke of their still-young marriage that was “not brash or posturing, but quiet and in-service.”
“Your death is not fair and I miss you so, so much,” she said.
The couple braved mid-December weather to get married on the shores of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir in 2019.
The couple bought their first home together in the South Fork in 2020, an unsurprising move considering Hart’s love for the South Fork and Carter Mountain.
Some of Tim Hart’s passions included celebrating Halloween, hunting and homemade whiskey.
Although he grew up in Illinois, he was very much a man of the West by the time he passed away.
Hart was not a man to fill the void with frivolous words or unnecessary chatter. But when he did have something to say, he meant it. A small smile often on his bearded face and his “eyes unresting ice blue,” friend Ben Werner said.
“He had a kind, loving heart,” said his mother, Pam Hart.
He often moved with a slow but purposeful gait, and never strayed from being present in the moment, said Mike Blinn, Grangeville smokejumper base manager.
He did not covet the limelight but rather treasured the duty of the job, seeking to do the best he could with “quiet determination,” Pam Hart said.
“My son died, but not in vain, and not for nothing. He died doing a job that he truly loved to do,” she added.
Tim Hart lost his father, a volunteer firefighter, when he was 18 years old. He dedicated his firefighting career to his dad and always kept the wallet he had given him by his side.
“Tim had many roles … but the role that truly defined Tim was as a wildland firefighter and smokejumper,” his mother said.
She spoke of how her son stepped into the role of man of the household when his mother and sister needed it most. He would return to Illinois each year to help his mother with tasks that needed to be completed around the house and would travel to Virginia to spend time with his sister.
Meant to jump
Tim Hart was one of three candidates chosen from a pool of about 300 applicants to be a member of the 2016 Grangeville smokejumper rookie class. Jace Washburn, who was in Tim Hart’s rookie class, remembered how Hart had the fastest mile-and-a-half run time and did “so many pushups they told him to stop.”
Washburn said Tim Hart was a leader, making those around him better as well.
He spent that first summer living out of the back of his truck parked in a field just so that he could do the job.
“He lived in a truck in order to do what he wanted to do,” Blinn said.
He would not see his first fire action until 117 days after graduating from training in late September that first summer.
“He described his first landing as a feather soaked in helium,” Christiansen said.
Last summer, Hart was a critical member of the team fighting the 2020 Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall, who recently lost his mother unexpectedly a few months ago, spoke of the fragility of life during the ceremony, stressing that people should show how much they care about each other before it’s too late.
“The people you hold dear can be gone in the blink of an eye,” he said. “It is within our power to reach out and hold them close.”
Tim Hart’s body, lying inside a flag-draped casket, was carried to the entrance of the field on an old fire truck. A bagpipe procession accompanied the presentation of colors, ending with a series of stomps. The bagpipes played “Amazing Grace” to close out the ceremonies. Then, the “William Tell Overture” and Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” were played, two songs initiated when the smokejumpers are called into action. Tim Hart went into his passion with Nugent and he went out with Nugent.
“Not only speak about Tim, but see him, feel him,” Christiansen said. “That’s how the spirit of Tim stays alive.”
