The Wyoming Interim Secretary of State’s recent push to remove absentee ballot drop boxes — just weeks before the general election — will have no impact on Park County.
On Oct. 7, interim secretary of state Karl Allred sent a letter to Park County Clerk Colleen Renner, along with the other 22 county clerks, asking for the removal of drop boxes from the seven Wyoming counties that still use them.
Allred asked for the removal of the drop boxes for reasons of election security, saying he fears “the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means,” according to his letter. However, Park County decided to do away with the drop boxes for a different reason altogether, said Park County Elections Office Clerk Kaitlyn Johnson.
“Honestly, we simply didn’t have as many absentee ballots as we did during the 2020 elections so there was a decreased need,” Johnson said. “We decided in May that we didn’t need to use them for the primary or general elections this year.”
Allred’s predecessor, Ed Buchanan, had encouraged county clerks to invest in ballot boxes in 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. During that general election cycle, Park County voters cast 5,978 absentee ballots, said Park County Elections Office Clerk CJ Baker.
For the 2022 general election, the office has mailed out less than half that number — around 2,300, Baker said.
In a news release, the American Civil Liberties Union asked Wyoming counties to continue using the drop boxes despite Allred’s request.
“Drop boxes have proven to be an accessible, secure and easy way for voters across the country, and here in Wyoming to cast their ballots, and they have been widely used by people of all backgrounds and political affiliations without issue,” ACLU of Wyoming’s Advocacy Director Antonio Serrano said in the release. “Discontinuing the use of absentee drop boxes now would create disruption for voters and would result in even greater disenfranchisement of eligible voters in our state.”
Allred took office on Oct. 3, appointed to the role by Gov. Mark Gordon after Buchanan accepted a judgeship in Goshen County.
Allred will serve in the role until Chuck Gray takes office early next year. Gray had made election integrity — and the removal of election drop boxes — one of the touchstones of his campaign.
“We must make ballot harvesting a felony and ban ballot drop boxes,” Gray wrote in the Cody Enterprise’s Primary Election Special Section earlier this year. “The documentary ‘200 Mules’ has shown how dangerous these drop boxes are in allowing ballot harvesting. I’m the only candidate in this race who has committed to banning these drop boxes.”
Absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election opened in Wyoming on Sept. 23, two weeks before Allred sent his request.
