When it comes to employee shortages in Cody, there are both short-term and long-term solutions available, Cody Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Hoebelheinrich said.
Few businesses or industries have been able to escape the staffing shortfalls that have befallen Cody.
Hoebelheinrich sees lack of coordination as part of the problem, as she has been contacted by numerous people looking for employment, while countless local businesses are still clamoring for workers.
In the short term, she is drafting a smartphone app that will bring Cody employers looking for staff together with applicants looking for jobs all under one umbrella.
The program would allow users to upload a universal resume that could be quickly uploaded to job applications.
“It gets basic information out about the employee to multiple employers” she said.
Although many Cody businesses go to Facebook when they want to post a help wanted ad, Hoebelheinrich said it can often be difficult for users to find job postings at second glance, producing a much more fractured result.
“It’s like trying to put back a piece of glass that’s been shattered,” she said. “You’ve got pieces everywhere and nobody remembers whether it was on Cody Classifieds, Cody Area Classifieds, or was it on the employment page.”
Systemic problems
Hoebelheinrich said Cody’s employee shortfalls tie into much deeper issues.
“In order to find long-term solutions to problems, you have to understand the problems,” she said.
In May, Hoebelheinrich was selected to participate in the fifth cohort of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s premier business leadership program, one of 35 chamber executives and association leaders nationwide participating in the year-long Business Leads Fellowship Program.
The scholarship-funded program is designed to help build understanding for how to address the most pressing education and workforce development challenges in local communities. The class assigns homework, which is where students must apply real-world solutions to their own community for solving brain-drain issues such as producing graduates who are both college and workforce ready and filling skilled-trade needs.
“We live in the skilled-trade desert,” she said.
The retirement of more and more baby boomers will likely only exacerbate this problem.
Hoebelheinrich said she has already learned a great deal through the fellowship, and it was where she gained inspiration for developing the app.
Deeper-level solutions for the employee shortages may be harder to come by, but she said they are worth fighting for.
While many have pointed to the stimulus package unemployment benefits over the past year as a key factor in jobs being unfilled, Hoebelheinrich said there are real barriers to employment, especially for those living in poverty, who face dilemmas such as running out of diapers for their baby and having no transportation to get to the nearest store five miles away.
“If you’re making more money staying home and getting to raise your kids and not having to worry about child care – I don’t know very many parents that wouldn’t do that,” she said.
Hoebelheinrich said she looks forward to analyzing whether Cody’s working poor are too close to the “tipping point” of earning a basic living wage.
She suspects a lack of day-care providers may also be contributing to the employee shortages, and she is planning to perform a local survey on the matter later this year. Hoebelheinrich said the percentage of parents working has roughly doubled since the 1950s.
“Do we have enough providers that do nights and weekends?” she questioned. “If not, what ways can we encourage folks (to offer that)? Because in a destination economy, it really is going to take nights and weekends and quality child care and child programming.”
Hoebelheinrich said a month of child care typically costs around $750. For someone making $12 per hour working full time, this could mean around 39% of their gross pay is devoted to this cost alone, with less than $1,200 left for housing, food and any other costs they encounter.
“The increase of a gallon of milk to $4 or $4.50 is going to impact the person with $500 in their bank account more,” she said.
Throwing higher wages at the problem doesn’t necessarily solve things either, she said, as employers will be apt to hire fewer workers, resulting in fewer jobs available for lower-skilled workers.
Owner’s perspective
J-1 and H-2B international workers have traditionally been relied on to fill staffing gaps, but access to these workers has been severely cut the last two summers, a trend that actually started in 2016.
That year, the U.S. Congress opted to let an exemption expire that had allowed returning H-2B workers not to have to be counted towards the overall allotted number of workers allowed in the country for the fiscal year.
Lack of affordable housing, she said, is another likely contributor to the available worker pool. James Klessens, CEO of Forward Cody, is planning on organizing a committee to analyze this problem, covering everything from entry-level housing to planned growth.
According to Realtor.com there were only seven rental units on the market in Cody as of Tuesday night. With a lack of seasonal housing options available, it makes it harder to entice workers to come to Cody for a summer when those workers can’t find anywhere to live.
“The housing problem overall leads to affecting unemployment at every level,” Cody Mayor Matt Hall said.
Jake Ivanoff, owner of the Cody Motor Lodge, is providing housing for his employees at the motel to try and solve this problem, but many business owners may not have this option.
Todd Stowell,Cody city planner, said buying and/or renting out multi-bedroom homes for employees could be a solution for business owners. In residential zones, up to 10 unrelated people can live together, depending on the size of the property.
He said many people are not aware that single family residential zoning allows for up to five unrelated people under one rental roof, and an unlimited number of related people. There are also options for dormitories in multi-family and commercial zones.
“Commercial zones are much more flexible,” Stowell said. “Full-scale dormitories, apartments, are all options.”
