The race for Cody School Board is starting to heat up. As of Tuesday, two more challengers had filed for four open seats on the board. Krista Despain and Sheri Schutzman joined Ryan Brown in filing for the Nov. 3 election.
At a board meeting last night, board vice-chair Jennifer Rosencranse and trustee John McCue both said they would not seek reelection. Board clerk Tom Keegan did say that he would try to defend his seat, though he has not filed yet. The fourth seat is held by Stefanie Bell, who lost her bid for State Senate District 18 during Tuesday’s primary election.
There have been no changes to the other special districts races since the last report. Positions on the Riverside Cemetery District board remain the only contested local race so far in Park County.
Candidates have until Aug. 25 to file.
