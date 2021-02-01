In Park County, COVID-19 rates have continued to fall, and Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
He said that’s all the more reason to remain cautious.
“We believe this may be the early beginning of the end,” he said Sunday in a Facebook post. “But stopping all efforts now is like quitting your diet when you are halfway to your goal.”
There are 26 active cases of the virus in Cody, 13 in Powell and fewer than five in Meeteetse, with only two people hospitalized.
The other metrics are also looking positive. Cody’s wastewater testing is down to 2.4%, Powell’s is 1.8%. The rate of effective reproduction, which determines how many other people each positive case is passing the virus to, has plummeted to just .53 and just 3.5% of people currently getting tested for the virus are coming back positive.
While the county is better than the state, statewide virus rates are similarly falling.
“We anticipate continued relaxation of State Public Health Orders,” Billin said. “However, it remains very important to continue wearing masks when appropriate, physical distancing and cooperating with quarantine/isolation.”
Registration for new vaccination clinics will be opened up soon as more vaccine becomes available.
I'm shocked Billin didn't attribute the drop to his mask mandate which was largely ignored.
