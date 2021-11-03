Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Joey Darrah to be the Circuit Court Judge for the Fifth Judicial District serving Park County. He’ll replace Judge Bruce B. Waters who’s retiring.
He was chosen over attorney and Cody Municipal Court Judge Tom Keegan and attorney Tim Blatt.
Darrah has operated Darrah Law Office P.C. in Powell since 2011 and was a partner at the firm, which was previously known as Darrah and Darrah P.C. and Darrah, Darrah and Brown, P.C. He has also served as a program consultant for the Wyoming Commission on Aging, administering Federal Older Americans Act programs statewide.
Darrah received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming and his J.D. from Thomas M. Cooley Law School of Western Michigan University in Lansing. He has been actively involved with the Powell Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years, serving as fire chief from 2006-2015.
“Mr. Darrah’s commitment to his community was reflected in the strong recommendations I received supporting his candidacy,” Gordon said.
“I would like to thank the Governor for his belief in me. I hope I am able to continue to serve in a manner worthy of the citizens of Park County. It is truly an honor to be chosen, considering the resume and quality of the two attorneys who were likewise finalists for the position,” Darrah said.
Darrah’s appointment is effective Dec. 6, 2021.
