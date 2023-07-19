Rascal Rodeo, an adaptive rodeo for people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and special needs, is making its first appearance in Wyoming with an event at Stampede Park rodeo grounds Saturday, July 22, from 10 to 11 a.m.
“It’s our first time bringing Rascal Rodeo into the state of Wyoming ... and it’ll be just like all of our other rodeos,” founder/executive director Ann-Erica Whitemarsh said.
“We’re going to have different events set up for participants, but they’re all modified so people with different disabilities can accomplish those different activities,” she added.
There will be bull riding as well as bronc and unicorn riding, where five gallon barrels are designed to look like those animals, Whitemarsh said.
Participants will also be able to do stick horse barrel racing as well as cow milking, in which plywood is cut out and painted like a cow with calf bottles placed at the back.
There will also be steer roping with roping dummies as well as horse and pony rides.
“Participants can come do all the different activities as many times as they’d like to and in any order,” Whitemarsh said. “And if they just want to come and play in the dirt the whole time, they can do that too.”
All participants will also receive a belt buckle after the event, she added.
Whitemarsh said a Cody local who moved to Wyoming so her disabled son could do more activities outdoors, inspired Rascal Rodeo to come to Wyoming.
The son passed away in 2021, and this year’s Rascal Rodeo in Cody will be in honor of him, Whitemarsh said.
“[The Cody local] wanted to bring Rascal Rodeo out to Cody so that other people with special needs could participate in it,” Whitemarsh said.
Rascal Rodeo was founded in 2010 by Whitemarsh, and is operated out of Washington state.
“The purpose of our events is to show the special needs participants that they are loved, cared for, accepted and can do things many say they can not do,” Whitemarsh wrote on the organization’s website.
“It’s an opportunity for families and communities to discover that people with ‘disabilities’ have more abilities than not,” the website added.
Whitemarsh initially conceived the idea of an adaptive rodeo as a high school student.
In 2001, she put on an “exceptional rodeo” for a senior class project.
“I did it so the special needs people in my community could have a place to be cowboys and cowgirls,” she wrote on the website. “But it wasn’t until 2010 when I stopped fighting the desire in my heart to go for it.”
In 2010, Rascal Rodeo became an official 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The nonprofit mainly puts on rodeos throughout the pacific northwest, its website said.
After the adaptive rodeo in Cody, the event moves to other cities throughout Washington and Oregon as well as Idaho.
The last adaptive rodeo of the season will be in Nevada in December, the website said.
So far, around 20 participants have signed up for the Rascal Rodeo in Cody, Whitemarsh said.
“The first year is always the hardest to get people out there because they just aren’t sure what our program is all about,” she said. “And when you say rodeo for people with special needs, a lot of people’s first thought is ‘no way they can do that.’
“But with everything being modified, everything’s safe,” Whitemarsh continued.
For the skeptics, Whitemarsh said she has seen proof of Rascal Rodeo’s impact.
“We’ve had parents claim they haven’t seen their child smile for three months until they came to Rascal Rodeo,” she said. “We’ve had three people say their first words after coming to our rodeos in the last 13 years.
“There’s just this connection between people and animals that’s incredible,” Whitemarsh continued. “When you have people that are usually told ‘no’ and set limits on, and then they come and get to do all these different activities, it’s a pretty miraculous experience.”
At all Rascal Rodeo events volunteers are needed, and the event in Cody is no different.
According to the event flier, both volunteers and horses are needed.
Whitemarsh said whether coming as a volunteer, participant or audience member, there’s something for everybody.
“There’s something for everybody to do from taking photographs to writing name tags, handing out T-shirts and even bringing horses that participants can ride,” she said.
Youth volunteers, age 6 and up, are also encouraged to come to the event, Whitemarsh added.
She said she hopes Rascal Rodeo will “open the eyes” of the Cody community to see just “how capable people with disabilities are.”
She said participants will leave the event knowing they are loved and accepted and cared for.
The event is free, but Rascal Rodeo asks all who plan to attend or would like to volunteer to register at rascalrodeo.org.
