Rascal Rodeo 4.jpg

At the Rascal Rodeo, cows made out of plywood will be available for participants to "milk." Calf bottles are attached to the back of the cow to facilitate the "milking" process. The milk is made from a mixture of water and white watercolor paint.

Rascal Rodeo, an adaptive rodeo for people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and special needs, is making its first appearance in Wyoming with an event at Stampede Park rodeo grounds Saturday, July 22, from 10 to 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.