A “trigger bill” to ban most abortions in Wyoming, sponsored by a Cody state representative, will go into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe V. Wade.
That case legalized abortions nationwide in 1973. Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said previously that the attorney would verify the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court and provide the information to the secretary of state, after which the legislation would go into effect within roughly 30 days if certified by Gov. Mark Gordon.
Gordon signed the “trigger bill” after the budget session earlier this year.
“Today is an incredible day and really a dream come true,” she posted on her official social media page. “Today we celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade, which was reversed today as a result of the Dobbs v. Jackson case.”
She sponsored HB92-Abortion Prohibition, originally drafted by Rep. Chip Neiman, which in its final state prohibits all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.
“The Supreme Court today ruled to return power back to states to legislate in a way that reflects the will of their voters,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said in a statement. “Opponents of this decision want unlimited, on-demand abortions – for any reason – up until the moment of birth. With today’s decision, the United States will no longer have the same anti-life laws as countries like communist China and North Korea.”
Currently there is one clinic in the state that provides abortions in Wyoming – Women’s Health and Family Care in Jackson.
After the law is enacted the clinic would no longer be allowed to provide the service.
State Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) co-sponsored Rodriguez-Williams’ bill. Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) and Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) both voted for the bill in the house.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a decisive win for those who have fought for the rights of the unborn for the past 50 years,” Gov. mark Gordon said in a release. “I signed Wyoming’s prohibition on abortion bill because I believe that the decision to regulate abortions should be left to the states.”
From Cody, the closest clinic that provides abortions is a Planned Parenthood in Billings. Montana does not have a trigger law in place, but last year passed laws restricting abortions.
Utah, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota all have trigger laws.
Rachel is a tremendous lawmaker with tremendous foresight on this matter. She and others have fought to get Roe tossed for DECADES. Rachel is a fine conservative lawmaker. She should get an award for the Most Outstanding and Effective Freshman Lawmaker of all time! She passed other significant bills as well. Glad she will be representing Cody/Powell/Park County in Cheyenne for another two years. Her questions of those testifying in Cheyenne were brilliant. She has our full support!
