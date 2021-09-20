A 300-foot work zone is in place for $130,000 in Paint Creek Canyon slide repairs on WYO 296.
The work zone is located about 11 miles west of the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway’s junction with WYO 120, northwest of Cody. Single-lane traffic around the short work zone is being handled with the use of portable traffic signals.
“Motorists should expect short traffic delays,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer Lyle Lamb of Basin.
Repairs involve placing grouted hollow bar anchors and a concrete gravity retaining wall into a section of canyon wall for permanent support below Chief Joseph Scenic Highway. Lamb expects the soil nailing repairs to take several weeks to complete.
Contractor on the slide repair project is Geological Stabilization, Inc., of Grand Junction, Colo., who will work with WYDOT maintenance workers to complete the repairs.
“Several of the existing gabion baskets were washed out this spring during a runoff event,” Lamb said. “Maintenance workers installed new asphalt pavement curb in the area this summer to mitigate future water flows, but our goal with this small project is to repair the wall and prevent future issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.